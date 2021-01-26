WTI crude oil futures settle at $52.61

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | wti-crude-oil-futures

Down $-0.16 or -0.30%

The price of WTI crude oil futures for March delivery are settling at $52.61. That is down $0.16 or -0.30%.

The high price reached $53.25. The low price extended to $52.29.

Down $-0.16 or -0.30%_

Looking at the hourly chart below, the price has been waffling above and below 100/200 hour MA at $52.70 area.   The converges MAs and the price action above and below the MAs is congruent with a "market" that is unsure of which way it wants to go. The low price on Friday reached down to the 38.2% near $51.41 and found buyers.

At some point, the price will extend outside the range between $51.41 and $53.94.  However be aware that, there could still be some false breaks like the move above the 100/200 hour MAs.  Nevertheless, non-trending transitions to trending. The market will one day break away and run. 

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose