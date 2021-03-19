WTI crude oil futures settle at $61.42

Up $1.42 or 2.37%





The high for the day reached $61.69. The low extended to $58.94.





For the week, the price closed last Friday at $65.65. With the price at $61.42, that is a decline of $4.23 or -6.44%. The again today snapped a 5 day losing streak, but is still up 25% on the year.





The high for the week reached $66.40 on Monday. The low for the week reach $58.20 on Thursday.





