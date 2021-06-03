WTI crude oil futures settle at $68.81

Down $0.02 or -0.03%











The brunt crude futures settle at $71.31. That was down four cents or -0.06%.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub. The brunt crude futures settle at $71.31. That was down four cents or -0.06%.

The price of WTI crude oil futures is selling at $68.81 down -$0.02 or -0.03% after reaching its highest level since October 2018 (at $69.40). The low for the day reached $68.19. Looking at the daily chart, the price a state above the March 8 swing high at $67.94. Stay above that old high keeps the buyers firmly in control. If the buyers keep the momentum going on the break, the high price from October 2018 is an upside target at $76.88.