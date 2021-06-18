WTI crude oil futures settle at $71.64

The high for the week was on Wednesday at $72.96. The low for the week was yesterday at $69.76.

Technically, in trading yesterday the price fell below its 100 hour moving average with momentum as stocks were triggered. The next two hours so the price move from around $71.60 to the low for the week at $69.76, before starting a move back to the upside.







In trading today, the price action was up and down, but ultimately shot back higher and settled just above its 100 hour moving average at $71.55.







Next week, the 100 hour moving average will help two define a bullish or bearish bias.