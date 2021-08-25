WTI crude oil futures settle at $68.36
Technical Analysis
Third day in a row of gainsThe price of WTI crude oil futures settle at the $68.36. That up $0.82 or 1.21%. The high price reached $68.42. The low price extended to $62.92.
Looking at the hourly chart above, the price has moved above the 50% retracement of the move down from the August high to the August low. That level comes in at $67.97. The price is also up 10.68% from the low reached on August 20. The price is also up for the third consecutive day after seven days of declines