WTI crude oil futures settle at $68.36

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | crude-oil

Third day in a row of gains

The price of WTI crude oil futures settle at the $68.36. That up $0.82 or 1.21%. The high price reached $68.42. The low price extended to $62.92.

Looking at the hourly chart above, the price has moved above the 50% retracement of the move down from the August high to the August low. That level comes in at $67.97. The price is also up 10.68% from the low reached on August 20. The price is also up for the third consecutive day after seven days of declines
