The price of WTI crude oil futures are settled at $69.09 or down -$0.16 or -0.23% on the day.



The high price reached $69.60 today. The low extended to $68.44.



Technically, the price is trading right around the 200 hour MA at $69.01 and traded above and below that MA for most of the day.