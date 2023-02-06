Getting and staying above the 100 day MA tilts the yield bias back to the upside for that part of the yield curve.
Although higher, the two year yield remains 44 basis points away from the high reach back in November at 4.88%.
Looking further out the yield curve, the 10 year yield dipped below its 200 day moving average last week on Thursday before surging back to the upside on Friday after the US jobs report.
The move to the upside continued today with the 10 year yield currently up 10 basis points at 3.627%. The yield tested the broken 38.2% retracement at 3.64% (see chart below) but found some slowing of the rise against that level.
The 10 year yield remains comfortably below the 100 day moving average currently at 3.738%. In contrast to the two yield which is within 44 basis points of its cycle high, the 10 year yield is currently 71 basis points from its high yield of 4.335 reached on October 21.
The market is still anticipating slower growth ahead, and low inflation. It would take a move above the 100 day moving average to give the upside more credence.