The major US indices are taken another greater than 1% haircut from the price closed on Friday.

The NASDAQ index is trading at its lowest level in eight month (going back to May)

The S&P is trading at lowest level since October 6

The S&P and NASDAQ are down for the fifth straight day

The Dow is down for the seventh consecutive day

A snapshot 12 minutes into the open is currently showing:

Dow industrial average -384.33 points or -1.11% at 33882

S&P -65 points or -1.48% at 4332.71

NASDAQ index --265 points or -1.92% at 13504

Russell 2000 is down -3.49 points or -1.84% at 1951.33

The NASDAQ index is now down 16.94% from its all-time high. The swing low from May came in around the 13000 level. I would be the next major target.

NASDAQ index on the daily chart