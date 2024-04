With key earnings being releases next week, the Nasdaq is flushing more to the downside.

Nasdaq runs from the 100 day MA

The NASDAQ index is now down -1.61% or -251 points at 15350.76.In the process, the price is running away from its 100 day moving average of 15489.71 and the 50% midpoint of the 2024 trading range at 15508.22. Bearish.

Shares of Nvidia are breaking and falling away from the 50-day MA at 841.39. The price has not traded materially below the 50 day MA since November 2023.