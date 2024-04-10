No surprise, but as the Europe/London traders head for the exits, the USD is the strongest and the AUD is the weakest. The AUDUSD is the biggest mover vs the greenback with a move of -1.84%.
Looking at the 4-hour chart of the AUDUSD, the price moved back below the near converged 100 and 200 bar moving averages, and also the 200-day moving average. Those lows come between 0.6542 and 0.6554. The next targets on the downside come in at a swing area between 0.6476 and 0.6486. Below that and traders would look toward the low price from 2024 at 0.64417.
Looking at the equity markets, European indices are closing mixed:
- German DAX, +0.11%
- France CAC, -0.05%
- UK FTSE 100 hundred +0.33%
- Spain's Ibex, -0.38%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.27%
A snapshot of the US markets are showing declines:
- Dow industrial average -470 points or -1.21% at 38415
- S&P index -55.55 points or -1.07% at 5153.75
- NASDAQ index -164 points or -1.01% at 16143
- Russell 2000-52.29 points or -2.51% at 2028.51
In the US debt market, yields are sharply higher with the shorter end leading the way. Remember at 1 PM, the U.S. Treasury will auction off 10 year notes. What kind of demand will we see from investors given the backup in rates? The US 10-year yield is trading at the highest level for the year and the highest level going back to November 2023.
- 2-year yield 4.947%, +20.1 basis points. That is the highest level since November 27.
- 5-year yield 4.573%, +19.7 basis points (highest since November 14)
- 10 year yield 4.517% +15.1 basis points (highest since November 27)
- 30-year yield 4.596% +9.8 basis points.
In other markets:
- crude oil is trading up $0.11 at $85.34
- Gold is trading down $15.22 or -0.65% at $2337.93
- Bitcoin is trading at $69,141 after reaching an intraday low of $67,482.