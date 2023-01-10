The price moved back below a swing area between 0.68808 and 68908 but stalled near the 38.2% of the move up from the Friday low and also comfortably above the rising 100 hour MA at 0.6848. The low reached 0.6859 before bouncing. When the headlines read that Powell would not talk about monetary policy, the sellers turned to buyers.
The price is back above the December/early January highs from 0.68808 to 0.68908. That area will be a short term barometer for the day.
Without any fireworks from Powell, the markets will likely settle into the "wait until the CPI" mode. That data will be released on Thursday with focus now on service CPI ex housing (thanks to Fed's Daly).
Yes, there will be some movement. Stocks. Yields. Hopes. Flows will tilt the prices. For the AUDUSD watch 0.68808 on the downside. Move below and the other aforementioned levels will be eyed. ON the topside, the high from today and yesterday are the obvious targets now.