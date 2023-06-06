AUDUSD trades between the 50% and the 200 day MA

The AUDUSD AUD/USD The AUD/USD is the currency pair encompassing the Australian dollar of the Commonwealth of Australia (symbol $, code AUD), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one Australian dollar. For example, when the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7500, it means 1 Australian dollar is equivalent to 0.75 US dollars. The Australian dollar (AUD) is the world's fifth most traded currency, whilst the US Dollar has bounced back to the upside after early US session dollar buying pushed the pair back toward the 50% midpoint of the major trading range. The low price in the US session reached 0.66416 which was within 4 pips of the midpoint level. Staying above that level kept the buyers more in control from a technical perspective.

Earlier today, the price spiked above that midpoint level after the RBA announced a 25 basis point hike. The subsequent run to the upside got within 7 pips of the 200 day moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term of 0.66923 as sellers leaned on the 1st test.

Now with the price bouncing, the focus returns to the 200 day moving average. The last time the price traded above the moving average was back on May 11.