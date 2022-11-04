Looking at the chart above the lower scale shows the history of the daily % changes for the pair over time. Near the highs for the day, the gain was around 2.66%. That represented the highest % change going all the way back to 2011. In pips, the pair has a range of 195 pips which is well above the 116 average over the last trading days. The close yesterday came in at 0.6287. The low today was 0.6281. So virtually all those 195 pips are to the upside.
What next?
Drilling down to the hourly chart, the low after the jobs report stalled against the 50% midpoint of the range since October 13. That level comes in at 0.63455. The price then extended above its 100 hour moving average at 0.63765 and 200 hour moving average at 0.64047. Sellers turned to buyers and raced the price up to a high price of 0.6476 before rotating back to the downside.
A swing area between 0.6429 and 0.645. The price has dipped ot the low of that area. Can the buyers hold support? Find buyers here and the buyers are in firm control. A move below and traders could look back toward the 200 hour moving average at 0.64047.