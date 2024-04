The AUDUSD has rebounded higher today after the fall yesterday. However, the rally has stalled at a target resistance level at 0.65229. That level was s strong floor going back to November into January. Since there the price has traded more freely above and below the level with some instances where traders used the level as support or resistance - including today.

In the video, I take a look at the ups and down and look to make sense of the moves from a technical perspective.