AUDUSD falls from the 100 day MA back to hourly MA levels

The AUDUSD AUD/USD The AUD/USD is the currency pair encompassing the Australian dollar of the Commonwealth of Australia (symbol $, code AUD), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one Australian dollar. For example, when the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7500, it means 1 Australian dollar is equivalent to 0.75 US dollars. The Australian dollar (AUD) is the world’s fifth most traded currency, whilst the US Dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range on most forex brokers. AUD/USD Popular Among Various Types of TradersA lot of traders consider the AUD/USD to perhaps be the most consistent currency pair with respect to swing trading, as it has often moved in steadfast cycles.Having said that, every pair presents its own challenges for traders.The AUD/USD is very popular with swing traders, with the four-hour timeframe being, historically at least, more dependable than others. Historically the AUD/USD is influenced by interest rate differentials, commodity prices, government credit ratings, and overall sentiment and speculation. The AUD/USD is the currency pair encompassing the Australian dollar of the Commonwealth of Australia (symbol $, code AUD), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one Australian dollar. For example, when the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7500, it means 1 Australian dollar is equivalent to 0.75 US dollars. The Australian dollar (AUD) is the world’s fifth most traded currency, whilst the US Dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range on most forex brokers. AUD/USD Popular Among Various Types of TradersA lot of traders consider the AUD/USD to perhaps be the most consistent currency pair with respect to swing trading, as it has often moved in steadfast cycles.Having said that, every pair presents its own challenges for traders.The AUD/USD is very popular with swing traders, with the four-hour timeframe being, historically at least, more dependable than others. Historically the AUD/USD is influenced by interest rate differentials, commodity prices, government credit ratings, and overall sentiment and speculation. Read this Term saw strong buying yesterday on "Risk on" sentiment after the FOMC decision. The price moved above the 38.2% retracement of the last move down at the swing high at 0.71929. The price also extended above the high from April 26 at 0.7227 and the 50% midpoint of the same move down from April 26 at 0.72434.

The AUDUSD did run into resistance yesterday right near its 100 day moving average at 0.72603. The high price yesterday reached 0.72637. The high price today reached 0.72656. Small breaks but not much momentum.

Today, sellers took the clue from the 100 day moving average resistance, and started to lean/correct more to the downside. The GBPUSDs tumble and continued selling on the back of falling US equities (and rising rates) has now taken the AUDUSD pair back down to the 200 hour moving average at 0.71313 (green line in the chart above). The 100 hour moving average comes in at 0.71183 (blue line in the chart above).

There may be some dip buyers against those moving averages as risk can be defined and limited. However, traders are heading for the exits in equities. As a result, if the price starts to trade below the 200 hour moving average and then at 100 hour moving average, I would expect the selling to continue.

It's hard to catch a falling knife. The knife is falling.

The NASDAQ is now down -481 points or -3.71%. The S&P is down -108 points or -2.5%. 10 year yields are up 13.1 basis points to 3.0464%. A new cycle high for that tenor.