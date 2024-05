The AUDUSD moved above a ceiling area between 0.6635 and 0.66439. Although the price dipped back below that level after the US data today, the price has rebounded higher.

On a topside, is the 61.8% retracement at 0.66759. That is also part of a swing era between 0.6676 and 0.66896. Get above that area opens the door for further upside momentum, taking the pair to new levels.