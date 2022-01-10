EURUSD on the hourly chart

Bing! or Boing! or Boink!

The EURUSD has done one of those b-words to the upside after the pair tested the swing lows from Thursday's trade near 1.12832 and bounced higher (see earlier post talking about trading the EURUSD).

The move to the upside is now taken the price back above the 100 and 200 hour moving averages at 1.1311 and 1.13186 respectively. The current price trades at 1.1322.

With the all ups and downs in the EURUSD, traders need to pick their spots and see what happens. The dip buyers against the 1.12832 area was one of those spots, and the price has "boinked" higher to 1.13264.

Can the bank fail?

Of course! That's been the name of the game for the EURUSD.