The USD moved lower into the US trading but is off the lowest levels.
- The EURSD moved above its 200 hour MA with momentum. Can it stay above and further probe the upside
- The GBPUSD followed the EURUSD but ran into the 100 hour MA resistance and backed off
- The USDJPY came off it's boil and retraced some of the gains from yesterday.
- The AUDUSD is down retesting 100/200 hour MAs
- The NZDUSD held resistance against its 200 hour MA earlier today.
