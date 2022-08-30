The USD moved lower into the US trading but is off the lowest levels.

The EURSD moved above its 200 hour MA with momentum. Can it stay above and further probe the upside

The GBPUSD followed the EURUSD but ran into the 100 hour MA resistance and backed off

The USDJPY came off it's boil and retraced some of the gains from yesterday.

The AUDUSD is down retesting 100/200 hour MAs

The NZDUSD held resistance against its 200 hour MA earlier today.

