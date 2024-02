The EURGBP buyers are making a play today with a break above its falling 100 bar MA on the 4-hour chart. That level comes in at 0.8559. If the buyers can stay above that level, they would have the short-term control in this currency pair. The next upside target comes at 0.8583 – 0.8587. The 38.2% retracement of the move down from the end of December high comes in at 0.85894.

Buyers are make a play and can they keep the momentum going?