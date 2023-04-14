The major European indices are closing higher on the day. A snapshot of the closes shows:

  • German DAX +0.5%
  • Frances CAC +0.52%
  • UK's FTSE 100 +0.36%
  • Spain's Ibex +0.57%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB +0.89%

The France's CAC closed at a new record high for the fourth consecutive day.

Frances CAC
France's CAC closes at a new record this week

For the trading week, the major indices also closed in positive territory:

  • German DAX rose 1.34%
  • Frances CAC rose 2.66%
  • UK's FTSE 100 rose 1.68%
  • Spain's Ibex rose 0.54%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB rose at 2.42%

How are the major indices doing year to date in 2023?

  • German DAX, +13.53%
  • Frances CAC, +16.16%
  • UK's FTSE 100, +5.64%
  • Spain's Ibex, +13.78%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +17.57%