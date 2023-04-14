The major European indices are closing higher on the day. A snapshot of the closes shows:
- German DAX +0.5%
- Frances CAC +0.52%
- UK's FTSE 100 +0.36%
- Spain's Ibex +0.57%
- Italy's FTSE MIB +0.89%
The France's CAC closed at a new record high for the fourth consecutive day.
For the trading week, the major indices also closed in positive territory:
- German DAX rose 1.34%
- Frances CAC rose 2.66%
- UK's FTSE 100 rose 1.68%
- Spain's Ibex rose 0.54%
- Italy's FTSE MIB rose at 2.42%
How are the major indices doing year to date in 2023?
- German DAX, +13.53%
- Frances CAC, +16.16%
- UK's FTSE 100, +5.64%
- Spain's Ibex, +13.78%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, +17.57%