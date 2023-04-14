The major European indices are closing higher on the day. A snapshot of the closes shows:

German DAX +0.5%

Frances CAC +0.52%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.36%

Spain's Ibex +0.57%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.89%

The France's CAC closed at a new record high for the fourth consecutive day.

For the trading week, the major indices also closed in positive territory:

German DAX rose 1.34%

Frances CAC rose 2.66%

UK's FTSE 100 rose 1.68%

Spain's Ibex rose 0.54%

Italy's FTSE MIB rose at 2.42%

How are the major indices doing year to date in 2023?