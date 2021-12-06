The major European indices are closing with solid gains.

Provisional closes are showing:

German DAX, +1.5%

France's CAC, +1.7%

UK FTSE 100, +1.7%

Spain's Ibex, +2.4%

Italy's FTSE MIB +2.2%

In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are all down but by less than one basis point.

In other markets as London/European traders look to exit:

Spot gold is trading down $1.50 or -0.09% $1781.20

Spot silver is down $0.23 or -0.99% at $22.29

Crude oil is trading up $1.70 at $68.11

Bitcoin is trading just below the $50,000 level at $49,246

In the US stock market, the Dow industrial average is leading the way as investors move into more cyclical stocks. The NASDAQ index lacks but is currently trading up on the day after volatile swings above and below unchanged:

Dow industrial average up 602 points or 1.74% at 35183

S&P index up 43 points or 0.95% at 4581.37

NASDAQ index up 41 points or 0.27% at 15126

In the US debt market, yields are pushing back to the upside with a modestly steeper bias. The 2– 10 year spread is up to near 78 basis points from 75 basis points:

US yields are moving higher. Modestly steeper yield curve