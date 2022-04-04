The major European  indices  are ending the day higher for the second consecutive day.

A look at the closes are showing:

  • German DAX, +0.5%
  • France's CAC, +0.7%
  • UK's FTSE 100 +0.3%
  • Spain's Ibex, +0.2%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.1%

In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are lower on the day but off their lowest levels.

European
European 10 year yields

A look at the forex market as London/European traders look to exit shows the AUD. The AUDUSD has seen a break above 2022 highs (and outside the 90 pip trading range that has confined the pair over the last 9 trading days. The EUR remains the weakest. The AUDEUR is down -1.26% on the day and is the biggest mover in the forex complex.

Forex
The strongest to weakest of the major currencies

Looking at other markets as London/European traders look to exit shows

  • Spot gold is trading up $8 or 0.41% at $1932.25
  • Spot silver is trading down $0.15 or -0.62% at $24.45
  • Crude oil is trading at $101.73 up $2.44 or 2.47%
  • Bitcoin is trading at $45,681, and near it's low for the day at $45,564

In the US stock market, the major indices are all trading higher with the NASDAQ index the big gainer.

  • Dow industrial average up 48.9 points or 0.14% at 34867.92
  • S&P index up 26 points or 0.57% at 4571.83
  • NASDAQ index up 225 points or 1.58% at 14486.66
  • Russell 2000 up 3.5 points or 0.17% at 2094.62