A look at the closes are showing:

German DAX, +0.5%

France's CAC, +0.7%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.3%

Spain's Ibex, +0.2%

Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.1%

In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are lower on the day but off their lowest levels.

European 10 year yields

A look at the forex market as London/European traders look to exit shows the AUD. The AUDUSD has seen a break above 2022 highs (and outside the 90 pip trading range that has confined the pair over the last 9 trading days. The EUR remains the weakest. The AUDEUR is down -1.26% on the day and is the biggest mover in the forex complex.

The strongest to weakest of the major currencies

Looking at other markets as London/European traders look to exit shows

Spot gold is trading up $8 or 0.41% at $1932.25

Spot silver is trading down $0.15 or -0.62% at $24.45

Crude oil is trading at $101.73 up $2.44 or 2.47%

Bitcoin is trading at $45,681, and near it's low for the day at $45,564

In the US stock market, the major indices are all trading higher with the NASDAQ index the big gainer.

Dow industrial average up 48.9 points or 0.14% at 34867.92

S&P index up 26 points or 0.57% at 4571.83

NASDAQ index up 225 points or 1.58% at 14486.66

Russell 2000 up 3.5 points or 0.17% at 2094.62