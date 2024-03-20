The US dollars moving lower as the Powell press conference continues.
For the EURUSD, technically, the price as extended above its 200 hour moving out at 1.0903.
For the GBPUSD, it still is extending above its 200 hour moving average 1.2768.
The US dollars moving lower as the Powell press conference continues.
For the EURUSD, technically, the price as extended above its 200 hour moving out at 1.0903.
For the GBPUSD, it still is extending above its 200 hour moving average 1.2768.
Tags
Most Popular
Stock Daily Updates
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read