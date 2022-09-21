EURUSD corrects back to swing area.

Having said that, the retracement back higher has seen the price move to the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the week's high down to the low price reached today near 0.99028. That retracement level is also between a swing area between 0.9899 and 0.9813.

Technically getting above the 38.2% retracement and the 0.9913 level is the next hurdle to get to and through. Above that is the 50% midpoint of the move down this week and 0.99309, and above that is the 0.99515 level which I've earmarked as a level of importance. That level held support (for the most part) over the previous 5 trading days before breaking lower today on the back of the Russian news. Remember the 0.99515 level was the July 14 old low for the year and started a corrective move to the upside at that time.

Getting back above 0.99515 would certainly start to increase the bias in the short-term even more.

For now, the correction is to the 38.2% retracement. There is work to do if the buyers are to take more control, but there is also reestablish support at old lows that traders can lean against.