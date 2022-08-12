EURUSD falls below upper swing area and 100 hour MA now.

The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. Read this Term is trading to a new session low at 1.02515. That takes the price further away from the broken 100 hour moving average 1.02622. The price is also falling below a swing area between 1.0254 and 1.0257.

Earlier today, the price fell back below the swing hi from August 2 at 1.02934, and the swing hi going back to July 21 at 1.02773. The 1.02773 is now close risk for sellers looking for more downside momentum. A move back above that level - and then the swing high from August 2 at 1.02934 - would negate the negative bias shift from the price action back lower today. Until then, the downside is more dominant.

On the downside, the 50% of the move up from the August low comes in at 1.02449. The rising 200 hour moving averages at 1.02266.

This week, the high price reached up to a key upside target area between 1.0339 and 1.03688. The high reached .1.03678 just below the upper end of that swing area. Sellers leaned, and pushed the price back down away from the key target area. The bearish move restarted.

EURUSD falls from the key swing area