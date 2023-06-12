EURUSD is higher but has work to do to take more control

The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, be The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, be Read this Term moved lower in the early Asian session but found support buyers willing to lean early against its rising 100 hour moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term (blue line currently at 1.07311). The subsequent move to the upside extended up to test the highs from last week (and the week before ) between 1.0777 and 1.07865. The high price extended just above that swing area but could not sustain momentum, and the price rotated down in early US trading.

The low price in the early US trading has so far stalled against the high of a swing area near 1.0759. If that level can hold, a retest of the higher swing area could lead to a more substantial break with the 100-day moving average currently at 1.0807 and the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the April 28 high at 1.0810 as a key targets for both buyers and sellers.

Ultimately if the buyers are to show that they mean business, they need to get above and stable above those levels. Absent that and we are still in more of a corrective mode of the move down from the April high in the EURUSD pair.



Watch the short video below, to hear and see the analysis ....

