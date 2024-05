The EURUSD muddles along with support and resistance defined by technical levels.

More specifically the higher the swing area 1.07346 held support. The bounce higher has run into resistance against another swing area between 1.0752 and 1.0756. The 100-day moving average is also in play at 1.0753 on the topside.

The range is still very narrow at about 22 pips for the day. As a result, traders are patiently waiting for the next shove..