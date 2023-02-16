EURUSD back in positive territory for the day

After barely taking out the low from Monday at 1.06547 earlier today (the low reached 1.06536), the EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, be started the recovery higher.

The price has now erased the declines for the day and is above the close from yesterday at 1.0686. The current price is trading at 1.06945. The next target is at the falling 100 hour MA at 1.07046. Above that and the falling 200 hour MA at 1.0718 will be eyed.

Earlier today, the high price stalled at the 200 hour MA and rotated to the downside. Getting and staying above both the 100 and 200 hour MA is needed to give buyers more confidence.

On Tuesday - through the up and down volatility Volatility In terms of trading, volatility refers to the amount of change in the rate of an index or asset, such as forex, commodities, stocks, over a given time period. Trading volatility can be a means of describing an instrument's fluctuation. For example, a highly volatile stock equates to large fluctuations in price, whereas a low volatile stock equates to tepid fluctuations in price. from the US CPI - the price DID move above the 200 hour MA but stalled near the 38.2% and swing area near 1.0800 (up to 1.0805). The inability to extend above that target, gave the sellers the go ahead to push lower.. The price eventually moved below and stayed below the 200 hour MA.

PS also watch the swing area above between 1.0707 and 1.0724. The 100/200 hour MAs are near those levels.