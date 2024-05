EURUSD tests key 100-day MA.Sellers leaning on the 1st test.

The EURUSD is extending up to the key 100 day MA target at 1.0825. Buyers from lower levels have the opportunity to take profit against the key technical level and could buy back on a break.



RISK focused sellers can lean against the area with a stop on a break above.

So far, sellers have been able to put a stall against the key technical level and barometer for both buyers and sellers.