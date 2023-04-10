of a 25 basis point

The EURUSD has broken below the 200 hour moving average

The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, be Read this Term has moved lower (dollar is moving higher across the board actually), in early US trading.

Technically, the price of the EURUSD was trading between the 100 and 200 hour moving averages through the Asian and European hours (Europe is closed for Easter Monday today), but as US traders arrived, they have pushed the USD higher, and stocks lower.

The price has moved down to a swing area between 1.08629 and 1.0871, and is banging against the lower end of that range. A move below opens the door for further downside with the 38.2% retracement near 1.0800 as the next major target area.

The probability of a 25 basis point Basis point A basis point is a unit of measurement used to express the change in value of a financial instrument, such as a bond or a loan. One basis point is equal to 0.01%, or one one-hundredth of a percentage point. For example, if the interest rate on a bond increases from 5% to 5.25%, that is an increase of 25 basis points. It is often used in the context of interest rates, yield, and credit spreads. The short-hand for a basis point is bps and on a trading floor you will hear them referred to as ' Read this Term hike in May is up to around 70%, while the end of year cuts moved from -60 basis points before the employment report to -46 basis points.

US stocks are moving lower with the Dow industrial average now down -72 points, the NASDAQ index is down -86 points, and the S&P index is down -18.5 points