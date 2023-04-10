of a 25 basis point

The EURUSD has broken below the 200 hour moving average

The EURUSD has moved lower (dollar is moving higher across the board actually), in early US trading.

Technically, the price of the EURUSD was trading between the 100 and 200 hour moving averages through the Asian and European hours (Europe is closed for Easter Monday today), but as US traders arrived, they have pushed the USD higher, and stocks lower.

The price has moved down to a swing area between 1.08629 and 1.0871, and is banging against the lower end of that range. A move below opens the door for further downside with the 38.2% retracement near 1.0800 as the next major target area.

The probability of a 25 basis point hike in May is up to around 70%, while the end of year cuts moved from -60 basis points before the employment report to -46 basis points.

US stocks are moving lower with the Dow industrial average now down -72 points, the NASDAQ index is down -86 points, and the S&P index is down -18.5 points