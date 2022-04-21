GBPUSD swings back and forth in volatile trading today

The GBPUSD GBP/USD The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom's currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity and a low spread. Whilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking, the GBP/USD often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range, making it a decent candidate for scalping. The GBP/USD pair, also informally known as "cable" (due to transatlantic cables being used to transmit its exchange rate via telegraph back in the 19th century) has a positive correlation with the EUR/USD, and a negative correlation with the USD/CHF. Trading the GBP/USDWhilst a lot of traders and even brokers will assert that the best time to trade the GBP/USD is during its most active hours during London and New York, doing so can be a double-edged sword due to the often-unpredictable nature of the pair. Its volatility also fluctuates often, and so what could be a profitable looking strategy one month, may not be so productive in later months. In addition, purely technical traders can really struggle to be consistent with this pair, (i.e. by ignoring fundamentals), due to the unique political nature of the United Kingdom. The recent drama surrounding Brexit has added another layer of uncertainty to this currency pair. With a smooth resolution not in the cards for the foreseeable future, it is clear the GBP/USD will be influenced by any developments and negotiations with the European Union. Read this Term has had a volatile up and down trading session today.

The run to the upside saw the pair traded to the highest level since April 14 (ECB rate day). The high also extended above the corrective high from April 14 near 1.30817, but the rise fell short of the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the March 23 high at 1.30958 (the high price for the day reached 1.3089). Buyers are to sellers on the failed break and inability to get to the 38.2% retracement level.

The subsequent fall back to the downside was able to get below the 200 and 100 hour moving averages at 1.30408 at 1.3033 respectively. However, that break also failed and the price has snapped back higher currently trading at 1.30632.

The failures on either end of the extremes today the is it congruent with the up and down price action and the choppy trading conditions seen in the pair today (and recently for that matter).

I would still keep support against the moving averages (and also the swing area see red numbered circles), and resistance at 1.30817 and the 38.2% retracement at 1.30958. Move outside of those ranges,and there should be momentum in the direction of the break.

However, traders always have to be cognizant of failed breaks (it is consistent with the recent price action as traders decide the next major move). So monitor the levels closely, and if things go against the expectations (especially on breaks that fail), get out (and maybe go the other way).