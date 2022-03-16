GBPUSD
The GBPUSD is moving from 200 hour MA

The  GBPUSD  is trading to a new high and in the process to has moved above a swing area between 1.3138 to 1.31438. The high price just reached 1.3148.

The pair is also moving away from its 200 hour moving average at 1.31035. Going into the Fed decision the price was trading above and below that moving average level. After the high can dot plot, the price moved to the downside and dipped back below its 100 hour moving average 1.30547. However, sellers turned to buyers and the squeeze was on.

On the topside, the swing highs from last Wednesday and Thursday come between 1.3188 1.31945. Above that, and traders will target the 38.2% at 1.32448.

Close risk is now 1.3138. More conservative risk would be at the 200 hour MA at 1.31035. Now that the 200 hour MA has been broken to the upside (first since Feb 23), the price should stay above if the buyers are serious and ready to make a run.