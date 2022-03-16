The GBPUSD is moving from 200 hour MA

The GBPUSD GBP/USD The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom's currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity and a low spread. Whilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking, the GBP/USD often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range, making it a decent candidate for scalping. The GBP/USD pair, also informally known as "cable" (due to transatlantic cables being used to transmit its exchange rate via telegraph back in the 19th century) has a positive correlation with the EUR/USD, and a negative correlation with the USD/CHF. Trading the GBP/USDWhilst a lot of traders and even brokers will assert that the best time to trade the GBP/USD is during its most active hours during London and New York, doing so can be a double-edged sword due to the often-unpredictable nature of the pair. Its volatility also fluctuates often, and so what could be a profitable looking strategy one month, may not be so productive in later months. In addition, purely technical traders can really struggle to be consistent with this pair, (i.e. by ignoring fundamentals), due to the unique political nature of the United Kingdom. The recent drama surrounding Brexit has added another layer of uncertainty to this currency pair. With a smooth resolution not in the cards for the foreseeable future, it is clear the GBP/USD will be influenced by any developments and negotiations with the European Union. Read this Term is trading to a new high and in the process to has moved above a swing area between 1.3138 to 1.31438. The high price just reached 1.3148.

The pair is also moving away from its 200 hour moving average at 1.31035. Going into the Fed decision the price was trading above and below that moving average level. After the high can dot plot, the price moved to the downside and dipped back below its 100 hour moving average 1.30547. However, sellers turned to buyers and the squeeze was on.

On the topside, the swing highs from last Wednesday and Thursday come between 1.3188 1.31945. Above that, and traders will target the 38.2% at 1.32448.

Close risk is now 1.3138. More conservative risk would be at the 200 hour MA at 1.31035. Now that the 200 hour MA has been broken to the upside (first since Feb 23), the price should stay above if the buyers are serious and ready to make a run.