GBPUSD approaches its 200/100 hour MAs and swing area

The GBPUSD GBP/USD The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom's currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity and a low spread. Whilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking, the GBP/USD often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range, making it a decent candidate for scalping. The GBP/USD pair, also informally known as "cable" (due to transatlantic cables being used to transmit its exchange rate via telegraph back in the 19th century) has a positive correlation with the EUR/USD, and a negative correlation with the USD/CHF. Trading the GBP/USDWhilst a lot of traders and even brokers will assert that the best time to trade the GBP/USD is during its most active hours during London and New York, doing so can be a double-edged sword due to the often-unpredictable nature of the pair. Its volatility also fluctuates often, and so what could be a profitable looking strategy one month, may not be so productive in later months. In addition, purely technical traders can really struggle to be consistent with this pair, (i.e. by ignoring fundamentals), due to the unique political nature of the United Kingdom. The recent drama surrounding Brexit has added another layer of uncertainty to this currency pair. With a smooth resolution not in the cards for the foreseeable future, it is clear the GBP/USD will be influenced by any developments and negotiations with the European Union. Read this Term is moving to a new low (higher dollar) as Fed's Waller joins Fed's Bullard in the call for higher rates faster. Fed's Evans, Bowman and Barkin are all expected to weigh in with their thoughts (or have the opportunity to do so) later today.

The GBPUSD's move to the downside, comes after an up and down and back up day session yesterday. The BOE raised rates by 25 basis points but the statement was a bit softer on expectations (and there was one dissenter wanted rates to remain unchanged). The price moved sharply lower on the news, but rebounded by the close (it did remain below a key swing area near 1.3186 it 1.31945).

Today, looking at the hourly chart, the pair tried to move toward that higher swing area but found early sellers in the early Asian session. Since then, the price has moved back down toward the 200 hour moving average at 1.30999 and its rising 100 hour moving average at 1.30923.

Below that is a swing area (which held support yesterday on the dip after the BOE decision) between 1.3080 and 1.30878.

If the price is able to move below that cluster of support, it would increase more the bearish bias.