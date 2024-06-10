The GBPUSD moved lower in the Asian and early morning European session, but stalled the fall after buyers leaned against a swing area between 1.2674 and 1.2685. The 38.2% retracement of the move up from the May 9 low is also in that area.

The subsequent bounce has taken the price up to retest its 100-bar moving average and 4- hour chart. That level comes in at 1.27384 and will be the chief barometer going forward into the new trading day. Move above and I would expect more upside momentum. For sellers, a rotation back down would require a break below the aforementioned support tested earlier today.

The video will go through the technical levels in play and explain the importance.