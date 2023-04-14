GBPUSD falls to trendline support

In a previous post on the GBPUSD, we discussed the breaking of the converged 100/200 moving averages and the swing area down to 1.24208 in GBPUSD GBP/USD The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom's currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity a Read this Term. A further decline would target the upward sloping trendline and Wednesday's low near 1.23974. Currently, the pair is testing this low and the trendline, with the recent low reaching 1.23985. There is a pause in the downward momentum.

If buyers enter the market at this point, they would want to see the price move back above the 1.24208 level for reassurance. However, a break below 1.23974 would be disappointing and likely lead to further downside probing/selling. The next target area for the pair lies between 1.2343 and 1.2360.

Key barometer being tested. Will the support do its job and hold support now?