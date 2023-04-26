The price of gold has moved back below its 100 hour MA

The price of gold is down around $10 or -0.50% at $1986.40. That comes after reaching a high of $2009.24 earlier in the day.

The move to a new session lows has also seen the price fall back below its 100 hour moving average currently at $1991.39. Admittedly the price has been above and below that moving average of late as the price fluctuates up and down. However earlier today, the price held support against that level before breaking .

It will now take a move back above the 100 hour moving average to tilt the short term bias back in the buyers direction. Absent that, and the sellers are more in control. Support at 1975.70 down to $1969.80.