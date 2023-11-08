🚀 Is the S&P 500 about to take a bearish yurn? | Full technical analysis breakdown with this video🚀

🔍 Dive deep into the intricacies of the S&P 500 as we explore what the future holds post-Jerome Powell's crucial address. We're not just chart-watchers; we're chart-breakers. On today's episode, we meticulously dissect the 4-hour chart, equipped with the Williams %R indicator, revealing insights into the overbought and oversold realms of the market.

👨‍🏫 We walk you through a comprehensive analysis, with our indicators anchored to the critical high of July 27th, revealing the tale of the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) and its significance in the current market scenario. Understand why this purple line is more than a mere guide but a beacon for algorithms and traders alike in identifying the fair price for potential profit-taking.

📊 The blue lines? They're not just scribbles on a screen. They're precise routes to the market's next potential milestones. With an eagle's eye view, we predict the movements towards the 4,424 mark, and dissect the narrative behind the gaps between September 20th and 21st. Is the market preparing to close the gap, or is it a set-up for a bearish reversal? We've got the lowdown for you.

🐻 Major technical analysis junction today. Bearish reversal zones are on the horizon, and we're ready to decode them for you.

After an unusual seven to eight-day rally, the market's ripe for a correction. We're scrutinizing every move, from a potential break above 4,430 to a retest of our meticulously drawn blue line. ✨ Join us as we align the stars of technical analysis with the raw power of market momentum. Whether you're bull or bear in this market jungle, understanding the next move is crucial.

