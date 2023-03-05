A threat to your trading is to not being simple enough.

We are all tempted to think that the more we know, the more we learn and apply will lead to more and more success. In some things in life, that works, but there is also the law of diminishing returns which can not only slow your progress toward success, but also reverse gains.

Trading is one of those things where if you add too many units of knowledge, you can see a reversal of your success as a trader.

In this video, I lay the pipe for this idea as well as go through some simple technical clues from the price action for the major currency pairs to start your trading week.