There is increased volatility after Israel's retaliation against the Iran's weekends drone attack. The EURUSD and GBPUSD moved lower (higher USD) initially, but has since rebounded. The USDJPY fell on flight into the relative safety of the JPY initially after the report, but as stocks have rebounded so has the USDJPY.

In this video I take a look at the technicals that are driving the three major currency pairs. In it, I take a look at the EURUSD, USDJPY and GBPUSD and outline bias and risk defining levels in play.

It is Friday, the calendar is void of any economic data. Focus will be on the headlines and any weekend risk for retaliation.