The major European stock indices are ending the day mixed. The German DAX and France CAC both moved lower.
A snapshot of the closing levels shows:
- German DAX, -0.15%
- France CAC, -0.88%
- UK FTSE 100 under +0.63%
- Spain's Ibex, +0.19%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, unchanged
- Eurostat 50 index -0.51%
Looking at European benchmark 10 year yields:
- German, 2.553%, -3.1 basis points
- France 3.052%, -2.5 base points
- UK 4.297%, -6.3 basis points
- Spain 3.324%, -3.0 basis points
- Italy 3.874%, -0.9 basis points
Looking at the US markets as London/European traders look to exit, US stocks are higher:
- Dow Industrial Average was up 145 points or 0.3%
- S&P index up 15.68 points or 0.32%
- NASDAQ index up 108.81 points or 0.70%
The small-cap Russell 2000 is also higher with a gain of 19.42 points or 0.99%.
Yields in the US are mixed with the shorter rent lower while the longer and is higher. Yields are off their highs for the day:
- 2-year yield 4.914%, -2.5 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.609%, -0.4 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.607%, +1.7 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.749%, +3.8 basis points
In the forex:
- EURUSD is trading right near its 100 and 200 hour moving out is near 1.0698. The sellers took the price down to 80 swing area between 1.0652 1.0678. The low price for the day has reached 1.0674.
- GBPUSD bounced near its converged 100 bar moving average on the 4-hour chart and 200 hour moving average near 1.2476. The prices moving back toward the 50% midpoint of the April trading range at 1.2503. Earlier today, the price broke below that midpoint level and found willing sellers.
- USDJPY is training to new session lows after breaking below support at 154.396 (low of swing area and 61.8% retracement of the April trading range). The price is trading at 153.57. Momentum is building to the downside as I type.