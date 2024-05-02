The major European stock indices are ending the day mixed. The German DAX and France CAC both moved lower.

A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

German DAX, -0.15%

France CAC, -0.88%

UK FTSE 100 under +0.63%

Spain's Ibex, +0.19%

Italy's FTSE MIB, unchanged

Eurostat 50 index -0.51%

Looking at European benchmark 10 year yields:

German, 2.553%, -3.1 basis points

France 3.052%, -2.5 base points

UK 4.297%, -6.3 basis points

Spain 3.324%, -3.0 basis points

Italy 3.874%, -0.9 basis points

Looking at the US markets as London/European traders look to exit, US stocks are higher:

Dow Industrial Average was up 145 points or 0.3%

S&P index up 15.68 points or 0.32%

NASDAQ index up 108.81 points or 0.70%

The small-cap Russell 2000 is also higher with a gain of 19.42 points or 0.99%.

Yields in the US are mixed with the shorter rent lower while the longer and is higher. Yields are off their highs for the day:

2-year yield 4.914%, -2.5 basis points

5-year yield 4.609%, -0.4 basis points

10 year yield 4.607%, +1.7 basis points

30-year yield 4.749%, +3.8 basis points

In the forex: