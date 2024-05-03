The 3 major US stock indices closed higher today and this week. The gains were led by the NASDAQ on both measures.

A summary of the day shows:

Dow Industrial Average rose 450.02 points or 1.18% at 38675.69

S&P index rose 63.61 points or 1.26% at 5127.80

NASDAQ index rose 315.37 points or 1.99% at 16156.33

For the trading week:

Dow Industrial Average average rose 1.14%

S&P index rose 0.55%

NASDAQ index rose 1.43%

Looking at the small-cap Russell 2000, it rose 0.97% for the day, and also closed higher for the week by 1.684%.

Looking at the daily chart of the S&P index, it is closing just below its 50-day moving average at 5129.98. Getting above that moving average is needed to increase the bullish bias from a technical perspective (see chart below).

S&P index

For the NASDAQ index, it get above its 50-day moving average today and stayed above that moving average. That is more bullish technically.

NASDAQ closes above its 50 day moving average

For the trading week what major stocks had great weeks?