NASDAQ index got within eight points of all time high close

The major indices are all positive with the NASDAQ index leading the way with a gain of 0.29% at 16036.91. The high price reached 16049.43. That high price got within eight points of its all-time high closing level at 16057.44. That high was reached on November 19, 2021.

The intraday high price reached up to 16212.23. That occurred on November 22, 2021

Meanwhile, the S&P index is up around 7.80% or 0.16% at 15034.63. He continues to reach to new highs and putting more room between its price and the 5000 level.