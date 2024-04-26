The NASDAQ index is currently up 300 points or 1.92%. That's the largest percentage gain since February 22. For the training week, the NASDAQ in is now up 4.17% which represents the largest weekly gain this year and the highest since October 30, 2023.
Technically, the price is now trading above its falling 100-day moving average at 15878.60. Looking at the hourly chart, there is a swing area between 15862 and 15925 (see yellow area on the chart above). That may give traders some cause for pause.
Winners today include:
- Snap, +23.44%
- Alphabet +9.21%
- Super Micro Computers +6.88%
- Nvidia +5.11%
- Snowflake +4.0%
- Broadcom +3.82%
- AMD, +3.16%
- Microsoft +2.74%
- Micron +2.80%
- Amazon +2.10%
The biggest loser today is Intel which is down -10.67% after disappointing earnings and for guidance. There has been a number of downgrades of the stock as well. Exxon shares after earnings are down -2.61%. Chevron shares down -0.96% also after earnings this morning.