NASDAQ index extends to a new high for the year

The NASDAQ index has pushed higher. It leads the way with a gain of about 0.53% (up 67 points at 12724.16 currently). Meanwhile, the S&P is near unchanged at 0.07% while the Dow industrial average is down -0.36%. The high price for the NASDAQ reached 12739.00. That took out the high price from Friday's trade at 12731.73. The new high is the highest level going back to August 19, 2022.

Looking at the daily chart above, the price last week extended above the 38.2% retracement of the move down from November 2021 all-time high to the low reached in October 2022. That retracement level comes in at 12427.97.

The S&P index trades at 4195.86. That is just below the natural resistance level at 4200. The 100-week moving average for the S&P index is at 4200.15 increasing the levels importance from a technical perspective