The NASDAQ index has now joined the S&P index in positive territory as the day works toward the final hour of trading. The index is currently at 3.65 points or 0.02% at 16277. A positive close would be a record close for the index.
Meanwhile, the S&P index is up around eight points or 0.16%. The Dow industrial average is still down by about 34 points or -0.09% on the day.
- Nvidia shares are trading up 6.35%
- Super Micro Computers is up 24.58% after being included in the S&P index
- Celcius is up 8.23%
- Decker Outdoor also entered the S&P index and its shares are up 3.03%
- AMD shares are up 3.01%
- Intel, +5.89%
Some losers today include:
- Tesla -6.81%
- Dell which ran up last week after earnings beat expectations is trading down -0.96%
- With Decker up, Nike is down by -1.59%.
- Snowflake is down -5.0%.
- American Airlines, -4.28%