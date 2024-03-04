The NASDAQ index has now joined the S&P index in positive territory as the day works toward the final hour of trading. The index is currently at 3.65 points or 0.02% at 16277. A positive close would be a record close for the index.

NASDAQ index is on pace for a record close

Meanwhile, the S&P index is up around eight points or 0.16%. The Dow industrial average is still down by about 34 points or -0.09% on the day.

Nvidia shares are trading up 6.35%

Super Micro Computers is up 24.58% after being included in the S&P index

Celcius is up 8.23%

Decker Outdoor also entered the S&P index and its shares are up 3.03%

AMD shares are up 3.01%

Intel, +5.89%

Some losers today include: