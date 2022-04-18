Natural gas
Natural gas futures are up 125% from the January low

Natural gas futures continue to run to the upside. The price high today reached $7.91. That was just short of the 50% midpoint of the range since the June 2008 high at $7.93 and is the highest price since October 2008. The current price is trading at $7.86 just below the high for the day. There are some minus sellers against the 50% midpoint level.

Looking at the weekly chart, since the first week of the year, the price has moved up from $3.50 to the high price today of $7.91. That is a gain of $4.41 or 125.7%.

 Crude oil  futures are currently trading at $107.35 (June delivery). That is up from the low price last week which reached $93.05. However it remains below the spike high going back to early March near $130.50. The May contract is currently trading around $108.It will have it's last day of trading on Wednesday.