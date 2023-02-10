EURUSD falls below the support @1.0711.Stay below is bearish

The EURUSD is ticking to a new session low taking out the earlier low for the day at 1.06806. The low price just reached 1.06782. It is not running but a new low is being made.

Helping the downside today is the break below the the swing area between 1.0711 and 1.0724. The price traded most of the day on Tuesday, but rebounded back higher. ON trading on Wednesday and Thursday, the price tried to dip below the low of the area (at 1.0711), but could not sustain down side momentum.

Today, the price initially moved into that area and found support. More recently, however, the price moved below and stayed below the low of the swing area at 1.0711. More value is being developed BELOW that area.

The low for the week at 1.0668 is the next obvious target. Move below it would open the door for more downside momentum.