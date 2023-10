NZDUSD sellers failed on a break below a key trend line on the daily chart this week. Does that failed break open a door for buyers going forward?

Not so fast!

Buyers have some control on the failed break, but they need to do more.

In this video, I take a look at the NZDUSD from a technical perspective and out line the key levels in play and what needs to be done by those buyers if they are to take more control going forward.