The NZDUSD moved higher today, helped by a report from ANZ that they now expect the RBNZ to hike rates not once but two times:
THey said:
- We now expect the RBNZ to hike the OCR 25bp in Feb and April, taking it to 6%.
- No one piece of data is to blame but a series of small, unwelcome surprises.
- We just don’t think the RBNZ will feel confident they’ve done enough to meet their inflation mandate. The buck stops there.
The Official Cash Rate (OCR) is currently 5.5%.
In this video, I take a look at the rise in the NZDUSD off the report and the shift in the bias for the pair. I also outline the work that needs to be done to increase the buyers confidence after the technical gains.