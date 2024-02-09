The NZDUSD moved higher today, helped by a report from ANZ that they now expect the RBNZ to hike rates not once but two times:

THey said:

We now expect the RBNZ to hike the OCR 25bp in Feb and April, taking it to 6%.

No one piece of data is to blame but a series of small, unwelcome surprises.

We just don’t think the RBNZ will feel confident they’ve done enough to meet their inflation mandate. The buck stops there.

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) is currently 5.5%.

In this video, I take a look at the rise in the NZDUSD off the report and the shift in the bias for the pair. I also outline the work that needs to be done to increase the buyers confidence after the technical gains.