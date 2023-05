NZDUSD falls below 50% midpoint

The NZDUSD yesterday moved down to test the 50% midpoint of the range since the 2022. That level comes in at 0.60242. The low price yesterday reached 0.6024.

Today, the price moved below that 50% level, and it opened the door for further selling. The current prices trading to a new session lower 0.5987.

Risk on a daily chart is a move back above the 50% retracement. Stay below is more bearish.

For a closer look at the currency pair watch the "Forex Quick" video below: